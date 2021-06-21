The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.46.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,959. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.47. The company has a market capitalization of $314.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.97, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

