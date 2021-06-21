THETA Achieves Market Cap of $7.63 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. THETA has a total market cap of $7.63 billion and $352.41 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THETA has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA coin can now be purchased for $7.63 or 0.00023156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00057797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.48 or 0.00702792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00042202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00081445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000290 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

