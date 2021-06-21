Thisoption (TONS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 32.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002021 BTC on exchanges. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $436,823.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thisoption has traded 44.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00052383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00120153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00158273 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,502.21 or 1.00474644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002717 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

