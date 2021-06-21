Tidal Finance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $200,213.00 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $200,213.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00055805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.09 or 0.00665297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00078801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00038596 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.