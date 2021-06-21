Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTSH opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Tile Shop has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.65 million, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $92.08 million during the quarter.

In other Tile Shop news, insider Robert A. Rucker sold 235,811 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $1,641,244.56. Also, insider Robert A. Rucker sold 157,500 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $1,148,175.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,700 shares of company stock worth $3,463,351. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

