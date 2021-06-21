Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Toll Brothers worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.47.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $58,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $1,961,226. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $56.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

