Tornado Market Cap Hits $248,942.06 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Tornado has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $248,942.06 and approximately $249,022.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for $41.49 or 0.00126597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00118148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00149130 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,625.00 or 0.99546414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

