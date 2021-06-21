Tranche Finance Price Down 26.7% This Week (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002001 BTC on major exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $13.90 million and $146,113.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00059589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00023790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.68 or 0.00747637 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00043939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00083513 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

