Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives $59.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

TRNS stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,677. Transcat has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $424.24 million, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

