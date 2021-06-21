Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $34.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

