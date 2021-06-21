Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director George Herrera Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Herrera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00.

Shares of TNL stock traded up $2.19 on Monday, hitting $60.19. 691,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,235. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.94. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $2,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $4,009,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $2,497,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $20,234,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

