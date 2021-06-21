Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,342 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tribune Publishing were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after purchasing an additional 181,963 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 1st quarter worth $2,961,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 1st quarter worth $2,075,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 1st quarter worth $1,943,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 1st quarter worth $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPCO opened at $17.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $636.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43. Tribune Publishing has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $18.54.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.52%.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

