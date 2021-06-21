Trifast (LON:TRI) Raised to Buy at Shore Capital

Trifast (LON:TRI) was upgraded by Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.
TRI stock opened at GBX 143.31 ($1.87) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. Trifast has a 12 month low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a market cap of £194.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.40.
About Trifast
