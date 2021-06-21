Trifast (LON:TRI) Raised to Buy at Shore Capital

Trifast (LON:TRI) was upgraded by Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

TRI stock opened at GBX 143.31 ($1.87) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. Trifast has a 12 month low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a market cap of £194.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.40.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

