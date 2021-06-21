Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.62 Million

Brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to post sales of $98.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.45 million and the highest is $103.70 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $84.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $402.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $392.79 million to $420.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $431.76 million, with estimates ranging from $393.27 million to $466.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.50. 3,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.02. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,259 shares of company stock worth $2,758,924. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 388,455 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after buying an additional 273,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,617,000 after purchasing an additional 228,067 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,279,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

