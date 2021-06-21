TrueFi (TRU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.63 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $27.63 million and $3.06 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00056423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00022369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.09 or 0.00677952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00042240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00080985 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.