Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Matinas BioPharma in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTNB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

MTNB opened at $0.84 on Monday. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,658,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 931,447 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,429,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 657,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

