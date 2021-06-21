Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $370.00

Shares of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 369.20 ($4.82), with a volume of 36224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364.40 ($4.76).

A number of brokerages have commented on TRST. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.96.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

