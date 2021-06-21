TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading Down 33.8% This Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $64.39 million and $2.33 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00021569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.12 or 0.00666851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00040567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00079974 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,645,406 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

