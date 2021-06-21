U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 262.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 417,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,999 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 3.4% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $23,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 141,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,115. The company has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

