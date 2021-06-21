UBS Group AG Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,886 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in KBR were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 60,085 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 373,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBR opened at $37.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.17. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

