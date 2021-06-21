UBS Group AG Purchases 5,733 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BLV opened at $103.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.69. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.