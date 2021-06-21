UBS Group AG Raises Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICF. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,025 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF opened at $65.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.81. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

