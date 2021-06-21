UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €78.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €77.73 ($91.45).

BAS opened at €64.56 ($75.95) on Thursday. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion and a PE ratio of -261.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

