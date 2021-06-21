UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CFO Sells $1,342,920.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 637,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,073,766.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PATH stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.32. 1,740,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,141. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.89.

UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

