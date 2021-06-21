Ultra (UOS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.68 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $142.26 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,733.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $536.40 or 0.01544297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.00432420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00060180 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000890 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00015741 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

