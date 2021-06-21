Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Under Armour by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

