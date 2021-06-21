UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Holdings Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URGN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,561,000 after acquiring an additional 43,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URGN stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $343.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.21.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URGN. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

