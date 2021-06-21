USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.50

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 4720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.58 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -954.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

