UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) & Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Head to Head Comparison

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) and UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ocwen Financial and UWM Holdings Co. Class’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocwen Financial -0.67% -1.43% -0.06% UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A 91.54% 21.94%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ocwen Financial and UWM Holdings Co. Class, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocwen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A UWM Holdings Co. Class 0 3 3 0 2.50

UWM Holdings Co. Class has a consensus price target of $9.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.94%. Given UWM Holdings Co. Class’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UWM Holdings Co. Class is more favorable than Ocwen Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of UWM Holdings Co. Class shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocwen Financial and UWM Holdings Co. Class’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocwen Financial $960.91 million 0.27 -$40.18 million N/A N/A UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A N/A -$5.81 million N/A N/A

UWM Holdings Co. Class has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocwen Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Ocwen Financial has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UWM Holdings Co. Class has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UWM Holdings Co. Class beats Ocwen Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. Ocwen Financial Corporation serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

