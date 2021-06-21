Validity (VAL) Price Down 24.6% Over Last 7 Days

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.45 or 0.00007424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $18,803.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010884 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.00363668 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,332,597 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,253 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.