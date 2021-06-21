Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 22,288 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 167.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BP PLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,287,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 458.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,430.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,835 shares of company stock valued at $50,222,353. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $374.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 129.05, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.38. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

