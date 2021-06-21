Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 3,151,076 Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,097,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151,076 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Gold Standard Ventures worth $12,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 61.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 82,042 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 272,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSV. National Bank Financial began coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank of Canada began coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gold Standard Ventures presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSV opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.