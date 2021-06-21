Van ECK Associates Corp Has $13.38 Million Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,826 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Chimera Investment worth $13,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,036,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 476,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after acquiring an additional 413,702 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 128,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 550,363 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Chimera Investment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 387,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 29,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:CIM opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. Chimera Investment’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

