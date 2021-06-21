Van ECK Associates Corp Has $14.16 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $176.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.99. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,151 shares of company stock worth $5,595,162 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

