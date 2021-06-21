Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,481,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,839 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.87% of Americas Silver worth $14,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Americas Silver by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Americas Silver by 10.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Americas Silver by 113.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Americas Silver by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 28,435 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $1.57 on Monday. Americas Silver Corp has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 369.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

