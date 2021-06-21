Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 581.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,653,000 after purchasing an additional 554,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,636,000 after buying an additional 331,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $184.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.70. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $139.76 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

