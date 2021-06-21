Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,826 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $13,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIM. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 895.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 181.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

CIM stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

