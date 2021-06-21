Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 22,288 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 167.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 458.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $374.24 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.38. The stock has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total transaction of $1,447,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total value of $829,889.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,835 shares of company stock valued at $50,222,353. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

