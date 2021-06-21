Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 285,044 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in RPC were worth $19,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RES. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,091 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth $2,375,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,723 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth $1,688,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 175,016 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,943,309 shares in the company, valued at $442,493,868.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $31,456,739.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,832,309 shares of company stock worth $10,048,490. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.37. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.12.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

