Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 91,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,522,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 3,632.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 35,960 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 20.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $194.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.25. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $83.37 and a one year high of $203.64.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $3,258,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,622.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,235 shares of company stock valued at $43,001,186. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

