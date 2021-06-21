Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.4% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,369,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.72. 256,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,135,392. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

