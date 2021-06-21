Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTWRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VTWRF remained flat at $$32.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $32.95.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

