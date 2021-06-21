Veil Trading Down 24.3% Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Veil has a market cap of $1.65 million and $2,994.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,670.39 or 1.00035034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00031082 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.85 or 0.00331168 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.00 or 0.00401151 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.21 or 0.00720842 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00063376 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00031155 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

