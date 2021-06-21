Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $5.47 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,086 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $1,269,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.4% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 84,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

NYSE FNV opened at $145.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.11. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

