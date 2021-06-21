Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $841.95 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,858,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 4.6% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $841,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 284.0% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 49,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 27.5% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 37.3% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

FB stock opened at $331.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $939.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.71. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $16,151,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,104,617 shares of company stock worth $663,955,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

