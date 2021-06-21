Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.82.

VET traded up C$0.62 on Monday, reaching C$11.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,892. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.84 and a 52-week high of C$11.47.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$368.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

