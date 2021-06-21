Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VET. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.77.

VET opened at C$10.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 5.54. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.84 and a 12-month high of C$11.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.44.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$368.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

