Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a twelve month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

