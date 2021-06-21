VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on July 8th

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.

VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

NYSE VICI opened at $31.21 on Monday. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.18.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

