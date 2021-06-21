Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Vicor reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $88,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,885 shares of company stock worth $349,907 over the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Vicor by 30.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 17.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 66.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 59,208 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,995. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.68. Vicor has a one year low of $68.19 and a one year high of $104.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

